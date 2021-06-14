UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices To Model Sofia Mirza's Ex-husband In Daughters Custody Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Model and actress Sofia Mirza's ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor in daughters custody case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Model and actress Sofia Mirza's ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor in daughters custody case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed by Sofia Mirza against the Lahore High Court order. The Federal Government also requested that Omar Farooq's name be included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General said that the Lahore High Court did not take into account the facts.

Farooq Zahoor did not even request to withdraw the red notice, he added.

He said that the Lahore High Court also ordered to withdraw the red notice issued by Interpol.

He said that Farooq was a fugitive accused and the high court could not hear his plea.

Actress Sofia Mirza said that her daughters were smuggled abroad via human trafficking. She also alleged that her former husband was also involved in the kidnapping of her kids. She said that her ex-husband kidnapped her two daughters and took them to Dubai under the pretext of meeting.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

