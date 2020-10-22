UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices To Respondents In A Property Share Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:09 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to respondents and ordered them to appear before court on next hearing in a case pertaining to determine the right share of a Shia wife from Sunni husband's agricultural land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to respondents and ordered them to appear before court on next hearing in a case pertaining to determine the right share of a Shia wife from Sunni husband's agricultural land.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked where it was written that if the wife was a Shia, then she would not be entitled for share to agricultural land of her Sunni husband.

He asked whether a decision could be made to transfer property on the couple's sect or caste? The counsel for the petitioner said that according to the Shia sect, if the husband was Sunni and the wife was Shia, then the wife could not claim share in the agricultural land.

According to the decisions of the Supreme Court, if the husband was Sunni and the wife was Shia, then the property would be transferred on the principle of Shia sect, he said and added that if a Sunni husband and a Shia wife did not have children, then the wife would not have a share in the agricultural property on the death of the husband.

The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing till date in office.

It is to mention here that Shia wife Talib Bibi got a share of agricultural land after the death of her Sunni husband. The nephew of the late Sunni husband had filed a case against Talib Bibi on getting share from the property.

