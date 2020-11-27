UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices To Respondents In Industrial Support Package Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:15 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the respondents, including National Electric powe Regulatory Authority in a case regarding withdrawal of Sindh Industrial Support Package by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the respondents, including National Electric powe Regulatory Authority in a case regarding withdrawal of Sindh Industrial Support Package by the government.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court stayed the decision of the Sindh High Court till the next hearing.

The counsel for K-electric said Rs 3 subsidy was given to the industry through the Industrial Support Package.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said a few days ago, it was reported that delays in the import of furnace oil had cost billions of rupees.

The counsel said the K-Electric had placed the order in time, but there was a delay due to the provincial authorities.

The counsel for the industry said that only NEPRA could change tariffs, not the government. The government could not withdraw the subsidy given six months ago under its notification, he added.

He said the K-Electric was not sending the bills as per the decision of the high court.

The court directed all parties to submit their written arguments in four weeks and adjourned the case till December 4.

