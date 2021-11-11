Supreme Court issues notices to respondents in Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to respondents in a review petition regarding Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the review petitions filed by the government and sacked employees against the court judgment striking down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act, 2010.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that the bench which heard the original case did not issue notice to the Attorney General for assistance in dismissing employees and the TORs of government employees were not taken into consideration. There was a limited seniority issue but the decision affected 16,000 employees who benefited under the 2010 Act, it added.

The counsel for sacked employees said that that the impugned judgment was reserved on 16.12.2019 but was not announced until 17.08.2021 i-e after a lapse of 20 months. The decision also called for the return of benefits and allowances, he added.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel to focus on the real issue. He asked the counsel what was his points for review? Advocate Shah Khawar said that the Attorney General had prepared this case on behalf of the federation and he would assist the court over the matter.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that the federation had filed a review petition. He said that the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act was passed by the Parliament in 2010.

He said that there was a limited case of two or three employees related to their seniority.

He said it was a matter of promotion of regular employees and they were of the view that their seniority was affected by the reinstatement of employees under the Act.

He said that around 16000 employees were reinstated through the Act.

He said that the court passed the judgment without issuing formal notice under order XXVIIA, CPC and hearing the attorney general of Pakistan particularly with reference to the constitutionality of the Act.

He said that he (AGP) and Advocate Generals of provinces were not heard in the case.

The AGP said that no notice was given to him for legal assistance in the matter and also referred to several judgments, wherein it was held that issuance of a notice to the AGP was mandatory in such cases.

He also objected that no notice was given to affected employees during the hearing of the main case. He said that this point was sufficient for review. This decision was not only against basic human rights but also against the Civil Services and Federal Services Act, he added.

Justice Bandial asked what was the position of the federal government? Did the federal government want to re-employ them,? he questioned.

The Attorney General said that he had to defend the laws of Parliament as Attorney General. "As a federal representative, I want their (employees) rights to be protected," he added.

He said that if anyone's seniority was affected by the restoration of sacked employees, he would defend them too.

Justice Bandial said that the government would have to pay the financial cost if sacked employees were reinstated.

The Attorney General said that the government also wanted to dismiss the court decision in sacked employees case.

The court after hearing arguments ordered that sacked employees should not be evicted from government residences and adjourned hearing of the case till November 29.