UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Issues Notices To Respondents Over Alleged Illegal Appointments In GB Supreme Appellate Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:32 PM

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over alleged illegal appointments in GB Supreme Appellate Court

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents over alleged illegal appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Supreme Appellate Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents over alleged illegal appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Supreme Appellate Court.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by Shafqat Ali, former president of the Supreme Appellate Court Bar Association.

The court directed the respondents to submit written replies till next date of hearing.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner alleged that more than fifty illegal appointments have been made in the appellate court.

He pleaded the court to dismiss all illegal appointments and take action against concerned officials.

The court accepted the petition for regular hearing and issued notices to the Attorney General, Advocate General Gilgit-Baltistan, Registrar Supreme Appellate Court GB and other respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court All Court

Recent Stories

Rickshaw driver dies in Khuzdar road mishap

4 minutes ago

Dhadar inaugurates 132 KV Grade Station at cost of ..

4 minutes ago

Online purchase of cheaper vegetables, fruits like ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister fixed the Students quota fro ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani Delegation Arrives in Kabul to Apologize ..

9 minutes ago

Spain's Vox Has Most Favorable Position After Snap ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.