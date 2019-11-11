Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over alleged illegal appointments in GB Supreme Appellate Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents over alleged illegal appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Supreme Appellate Court

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by Shafqat Ali, former president of the Supreme Appellate Court Bar Association.

The court directed the respondents to submit written replies till next date of hearing.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner alleged that more than fifty illegal appointments have been made in the appellate court.

He pleaded the court to dismiss all illegal appointments and take action against concerned officials.

The court accepted the petition for regular hearing and issued notices to the Attorney General, Advocate General Gilgit-Baltistan, Registrar Supreme Appellate Court GB and other respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.