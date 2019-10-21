UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices To Secretary Health, AGP, ED PIMS On Contempt Of Court Petition

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:53 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Secretary Health, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Executive Director (ED) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on a contempt of court petition regarding federal government run hospitals service structure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Secretary Health, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Executive Director (ED) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on a contempt of court petition regarding federal government run hospitals service structure.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Iftikhar Gillani counsel for petitioner Dr Shumaila said that on February 13, 2019 the apex court granted three months time to Ministry of Health for formation of service rules.

Dr. Shamila, who has won 13 gold medals, is still in Grade 17, he added.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that the condition of hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are bad. Doctors are on strike in KPK and Punjab, he added.

He remarked that the court did not wanted to interfere in the matters of hospitals. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had also been dissolved and let's see what happens as a new commission has been created.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

