Supreme Court Issues Notices To Two Fake Witnesses Over False Testimony

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:52 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to two fake witnesses over recording of false testimony in a murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to two fake witnesses over recording of false testimony in a murder case.

The court has summoned Zaffar Abbas and Maqsood Hussain over false testimony on October 28.

A two-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the witnesses misled the court as both witnesses were not present on the spot. The witnesses were presented after creating a false story, he added.

He said that the false witnesses had corrupted the justice system.

According to law, there was a life imprisonment for a false witness in a murder case, he added.

He remarked that the court would not spare false witnesses.

The court suspended high court verdict and acquitted Zulifqar Hussain Shah.

The court ordered the District Police Officer Sargodha to appear before the court on October 28 with both fake witnesses.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Zulifqar Hussain Shah and acquitted Jaffer Shah over murder of Iqrar Hussain Shah in 2011 in district Sargodha. Later, the Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

