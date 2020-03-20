Supreme Court issues show cause notice to AoR Faiz-ur-Rehman over submission of false affidavit

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show cause notice to Advocate on Record (AoR) Faiz-ur-Rehman over submission of false affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued show cause notice to Advocate on Record (AoR) Faiz-ur-Rehman over submission of false affidavit.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the review appeal filed by the government over restoration of government employee's service.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked why not AoR licence of Faiz-ur-Rehman to be revoked over submission of false affidavit.

The court ordered Advocate Faiz-ur-Rehman to respond within four weeks.

The Chief Justice said that government's review appeal against restoration of postal services employee was time barred.

The Deputy Attorney General said that the AOR was not even aware of the court's decision.

The Chief Justice said that the name of Advocate On Record was also mentioned in the cause list.

He asked why not take action against AOR on false affidavit.

He observed that the AoR misquoted in review petition's affidavit.

The court dismissed government's review petition against employee's restoration.