Supreme Court Issues Verdict Against Life Disqualification

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:52 PM

The Supreme Court on Saturday issued written verdict over review appeal filed by Allah Dino Bhayio against lifetime disqualification to contest elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Saturday issued written verdict over review appeal filed by Allah Dino Bhayio against lifetime disqualification to contest elections. According to 8-page judgment authored by Justice Umar Ata Bandial the apex court nullified the decision of the Returning Officer against Allah Dino Bhayio on the basis of fake degree.

The court order stated that the Returning officer could not announce lifetime disqualification over holding of fake degree. After the 18th Amendment, the Court of Law could rule on a lifelong disqualification, it added.

Former Sindh Assembly member Allah Dino Bhayio was accused of submitting fake degree of Khairpur University.

The Supreme Court had allowed Allah Dino Bhayio to contest the next elections by removing Article 62(1)F.

The court in its order stated that no evidence was presented to the Returning Officer.

Allah Dino Bhayio was elected as a Sindh assembly member from PS-12 constituency of the Provincial Assembly in 2013.

