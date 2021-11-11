UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Written Order In APS Tragedy Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Supreme Court issues written order in APS tragedy case

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a written order of Wednesday's hearing in the suo motu case pertaining to the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a written order of Wednesday's hearing in the suo motu case pertaining to the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy case.

The three-page judgment authored by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the court that he had read the October 20 judgment and assured the apex court that the state would fulfill its responsibility.

The Attorney General said that the state would deal with all those responsible for the tragedy and the prime minister has assured the parents of providing them justice.

The order further stated that the parents couldn't bear the deaths of their children and hold those responsible mentioned in the October 20 order.

"The government should prepare a report in four weeks along with the parents and submit the report with the signatures of Prime Minister," the order said.

