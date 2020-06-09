Supreme Court issues written order of coronavirus suo moto notice case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a written order of the coronavirus suo-motu case in which it urged the government to make a policy for opening and closing of shops as per their strategy to meet the dangers of coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued a written order of the coronavirus suo-motu case in which it urged the government to make a policy for opening and closing of shops as per their strategy to meet the dangers of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The six-page order written by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed stated that the court in its order on May 18 observed that the shops should not be closed on Saturday and Sunday owing to the approaching Eid-ul-Fitr. Since Eid-ul-Fitr had already been observed, the order of opening of shops of Saturday and Sunday was recalled. The court said reports had been filed by the National Health Services and Research Centre (NHSRC), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Cantonment Boards, the Islamabad Capital Territory, the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The order said:"While hearing the matter, the Attorney General for Pakistan has pointed out that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) made a unanimous policy on June 01 for dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19). On court questioning, as to whether any law has been made in this regard, he stated that although some provincial governments have made laws, as yet no law has been made at the national level for dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effects on the citizens.

"The court has emphasized to the Attorney General that making of laws at the national level was essential for dealing with the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and that the court vide its order on April 07 has emphasized its importance, however, the bench observe that the needful in this regard has not been done. The court, therefore, re-emphasize the importance of legislation at the national level. "More so, it was observed that while passing executive orders, some fundamental rights of the citizens are trampled and affected. "The Attorney General has contended that the Federal Government, provincial governments, local governments, Cantonment Boards, ICT and Gilgit-Baltistan Government,which were required to maintain sewerage, including man-holes and cleaning of medical refuse and general cleaning of their respective areas, should be directed to provide, to the sanitary workers, all required safety kits in order to ensure that while doing their work, their health was not adversely affected by any disease." The bench noted that sanitary workers were although employed for doing sanitary work, but it did not mean that they should do sanitary work where their health and life might be jeopardized."They should not be asked to work beyond the call of duty and if they are made to do work which has the remotest possibility of their being affected by such disease or ailment which may pose a threat to their life; strong and effective steps should be taken by the Federal Government,Provincial Governments, Local Governments, Cantonment Boards, ICT and Gilgit-Baltistan Government, for ensuring that all sorts of safety kits are mandatorily provided tosanitary staff and none of them should be allowed to work without safety kits being made available to them." The order stated that if the legislation to this effect had not been made by the Federal Government,Provincial Governments, Local Governments, Cantonment Boards, ICT and Gilgit-Baltistan Government, they would ensure that such legislation dealing with the very aspect of the matter would be made, which was very important and a requirement under Article 9 of the Constitution, The court order noted,"Idrees Masood, Member, NDMA has stated that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was being manufactured by Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POFs) Wah Cantt as well as DESTO.

He states that both companies are owned by the Ministry of Defence. It was admitted that the machinery for manufacture of PPE was recently imported by DESTO. The court directed the NDMA to submit documents of import of these machineries. Such documents shall comprise of; Contract of Purchase, LC, Airway Bill, Packing List, Invoice, Custom Documents etc., if any. "The Member, NDMA is not aware of the correct number of laboratories conducting coronavirus (COVID-19) tests in Pakistan. The court directed him to file a report regarding all the laboratories which were operating all over Pakistan and are providing testing facility for Coronavirus (COVID-19)." "On the subject of locusts, the Member, NDMA stated that a survey was carried out all over Pakistan and a considerable area of all the four provinces was found affected by locusts. 26 million hectares of land were surveyed and 500,000 hectares of land have been sprayed so far, he added. He said that there were four spraying Beaver aircraft, which were with the Department of Plant Protection, out of which one was operational in the Sukkur region and the remaining three were not operational due to lack of availability of pilots. He stated that one aeroplane was obtained from Turkey, on a wet-lease, and the same was being used to spray insecticides while three helicopters and ground vehicles were also being used for the undertaking of this exercise in all the Provinces. The Member, NDMA stated that pilots for the remaining three aeroplanes would be available and the aeroplanes would also become operational within a short span of time. The court sought all documents of the wet-leased aeroplane from Turkey.Such documents shall also include full details regarding the number of employees, who rode with the aeroplane, the salary and emoluments paid to them, so also the details of service so far provided by this aeroplane, it added. The non-use of the remaining three aeroplanes of the Department of Plant Protection should also be explained, the order stated and added that this was necessary, for when Pakistan had four aeroplanes for spraying purposes why the need was felt for the obtaining of an aeroplane on a wet-lease and yet, the bench note that three aeroplanes were still not in operation. The locusts have already been in Pakistan for a long time and accrding to information they have completed two cycles of their breeding in the territory of Pakistan. Still, the bench note that all out efforts for combating this menace have not been undertaken. There was no doubt that the locusts pose a serious danger to the agriculture sector in Pakistan, in that it may wipe out most of the agricultural production and there may occur serious shortage of agricultural goods. This shortage of agricultural goods may lead to a shortage of food for the people. Thus, the bench note that the locusts have to be immediately dealt with and totally eradicated from Pakistan with due promptitude in order to ensure that it does not cause substantial loss to the agriculture sector of Pakistan. The court directed that a categorical and comprehensive report in this regard be filed by the Department of Plant Protection, so also by the NDMA before the next date of hearing." Hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.