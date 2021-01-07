UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Issues Written Order Of Presidential Reference Regarding Senate Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:35 AM

Supreme Court issues written order of Presidential reference regarding Senate elections

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a written order of Presidential reference seeking court's opinion on holding Senate elections through open ballot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a written order of Presidential reference seeking court's opinion on holding Senate elections through open ballot.

On January 04, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the reference sent by President Arif Alvi in which he sought court's opinion under article 188 of the constitution.

In its written order, the apex court had issued notices to advocate generals, chairman Senate, speakers of the national and provincial assemblies and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court has directed them to submit their replies in written before the apex court.

Supreme Court has also asked any other stakeholder who wanted to become part of the proceedings to submit their written recommendations within two weeks.

The hearing of the reference will be conducted on January 11.

It is worth mentioning that the government has sought opinion of the court in the reference if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing an amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Senate Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan January 2017 Afridi Government Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

6 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Lauds Declaration Signed at GCC Summit to E ..

6 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Orders Law Enforcement to Chec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.