Supreme Court issues written order regarding hearing of June 23, in petitions pertaining to civilians' trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the hearing of June 23, in cases pertaining to the trial of civilians in army courts.

The order said the Attorney General for Pakistan had told the bench that 616 people were in civilian custody in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 172 in Sindh.

The court was told by the AGP that in Punjab 81 women were taken into civilian custody, of which 42 had either been released or were on bail whereas the remaining 39 were in judicial custody.

The AGP said presently 102 civilians from across the country were in military custody and "this figure does not include any women, children, advocates and journalists".

Justice Yahya Afridi, in his written note, said the entire structure of justice system was based on public trust.

He said,"In the current politically charged scenario, where the term of the present government is drawing close to its end and the nation is gearing up for fresh elections, the political murmurings against the composition of the present bench could be palatable.

"But what is most serious and cannot be disregarded is that there are objections in writing from within the members of the bench, to the very constitution of the bench hearing the present petitions.

"In no way am I endorsing or agreeing with the reasons recorded by a senior judge in his written note. At this stage of the present proceedings, I do not find it appropriate to comment on the legality thereof.

"lt is, therefore, most earnestly urged that the Chief Justice of Pakistan may consider the reconstitution of the present bench, and refer the present petitions to a full court bench."