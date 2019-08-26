UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Judge Justice Azmat Saeed To Retire On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:11 PM

Supreme Court judge Justice Azmat Saeed to retire on Tuesday

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, is all set to bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (Aug 27)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, is all set to bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (Aug 27). Justice Azmat Saeed served as Supreme Court judge for seven years and was part of the bench which handled numerous high-profile cases.

A full-court reference will be held at 11:30 am (tomorrow) to bid farewell to the apex court judge.

Justice Azmat Saeed was appointed as additional judge in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 1, 2004. On November 17, 2011, he took oath as the LHC chief justice and served as the high court's top judge till May 31, 2012. He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on June 1, 2012.

