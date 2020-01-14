(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A Supreme Court (SC) bench Tuesday sent the bail petition of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed to Chief Justice of Pakistan for constitution of another bench after a judge recused from hearing this case.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi conducted short hearing of the bail petition of Anwar Majeed in fake accounts reference.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that one honourable member of this bench had recused from hearing this case due to which the matter had been sent to the chief justice. The court adjourned hearing of the case for a week.