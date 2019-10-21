UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Larger Bench Hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Petition Dissolved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Supreme Court larger bench hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition dissolved

The Supreme Court's ten-member full bench hearing petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was dissolved on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court's ten-member full bench hearing petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was dissolved on Monday.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was presiding the full court bench, announced that one member, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, would not be available due to a family bereavement.

He said the matter had now been referred to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa for reconstitution of the bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Family Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP honours 49 facilities as part of &#039;Baby ..

3 minutes ago

No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggress ..

5 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Italian ..

19 minutes ago

Petroleum Minister Says India's Energy Trade About ..

1 minute ago

Heirs of Kashmiri's martyrs urged not to sell prop ..

1 minute ago

Power supply to remain suspend at Baghdad feeder

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.