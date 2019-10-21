The Supreme Court's ten-member full bench hearing petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was dissolved on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court 's ten-member full bench hearing petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was dissolved on Monday.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was presiding the full court bench, announced that one member, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, would not be available due to a family bereavement.

He said the matter had now been referred to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa for reconstitution of the bench.