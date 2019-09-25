Supreme Court larger bench to hear judicial notice for determination period of life imprisonment

The Supreme Court's larger bench would hear the judicial notice to determine the exact length for a life sentence on October 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court 's larger bench would hear the judicial notice to determine the exact length for a life sentence on October 2.

Postponing the hearing of an appeal of the accused convicted for life imprisonment over terrorism charges, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that a large bench has been constituted to determine the duration of life imprisonment.

He remarked that the larger bench would decide whether the imprisonment period is 25 years or for life. This case would be heard after the larger bench decision, he added.

It is to mention here that the apex court had taken notice for determination period of life imprisonment while hearing a case of Haroon Ur Rasheed vs State.