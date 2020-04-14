Supreme Court lauds steps taken by Pb govt to deal with coronavirus: Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan has said that Honorable Judges of Supreme Court lauded the positive steps taken by Punjab government to deal with coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan has said that Honorable Judges of Supreme Court lauded the positive steps taken by Punjab government to deal with coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Honorable Judges of the SC bench, during the hearing of a suo moto case regarding coronavirus,remarked that Punjab government has taken steps in the right direction for the prevention of coronavirus.

"All-out measures were being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the government would continue to take more effective steps under the guidance of SCP for coping with the coronavirus pandemic", the minister concluded.