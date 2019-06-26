UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Maintains Deaths Sentence Of A Murder Convict

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the acquittal appeal of a murder convict Imran Khan and maintained his death sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the acquittal appeal of a murder convict Imran Khan and maintained his death sentence.

The trial court awarded capital punishment under Pakistan Penal Code Article 302 and Anti-terrorism Act to Imran Khan alias Mana over murder of two persons in district Narowal in 2007.

The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that according to the FIR accused Imran first killed Arshad and later with his accomplices killed Muhammad Amin.

He observed that it was a matter of enmity and imposition of Anti-terrorism Act charges on accused Imran was beyond his understanding.

The court while removing anti-terrorism charges maintained the death sentence of Imran Khan.

