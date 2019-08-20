UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Maintains Life Imprisonment Of Convicted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

Supreme Court maintains life imprisonment of convicted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained life imprisonment of murder convict Waseem Asghar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained life imprisonment of murder convict Waseem Asghar.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Waseem Asghar over murder of Zaheer Abbas in Madina Colony, Lahore in 2007. The Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for accused Waseem Asghar said that his client was falsely implicated in the case as no one was present at the time of the incident.

He said that the victim's father did not see the incident as he reached the spot later.

He said that there was contradiction in the statements of the victim's father.

The Chief Justice observed that there is a market and densely populated area so how could anyone not see what happened? The state prosecutor said that the pistol and bullet recovered from the suspect matched.

He said that the accused and victim both were living in same colony. If the incident had not happened outside the house, it could be said that no one had seen the incident, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that the witness's statements are contradictory, so the suspect should have the benefit of the doubt.

The Chief Justice remarked that doubts could be present in each case, but the benefit of acceptable doubt is given to the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Same Market From Court

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso's Terrorist Attack Kills 24 Troops - ..

3 minutes ago

Indian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Kashmir Durin ..

3 minutes ago

Modernizing security system to improve CPEC Projec ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Woman Dies of Listeriosis After Eating Mea ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges peace-loving nations to t ..

36 minutes ago

Spain's Left-Wing Podemos Offers to Resume Gov't C ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.