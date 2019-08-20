Supreme Court maintains life imprisonment of convicted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained life imprisonment of murder convict Waseem Asghar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained life imprisonment of murder convict Waseem Asghar.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Waseem Asghar over murder of Zaheer Abbas in Madina Colony, Lahore in 2007. The Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for accused Waseem Asghar said that his client was falsely implicated in the case as no one was present at the time of the incident.

He said that the victim's father did not see the incident as he reached the spot later.

He said that there was contradiction in the statements of the victim's father.

The Chief Justice observed that there is a market and densely populated area so how could anyone not see what happened? The state prosecutor said that the pistol and bullet recovered from the suspect matched.

He said that the accused and victim both were living in same colony. If the incident had not happened outside the house, it could be said that no one had seen the incident, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that the witness's statements are contradictory, so the suspect should have the benefit of the doubt.

The Chief Justice remarked that doubts could be present in each case, but the benefit of acceptable doubt is given to the accused.