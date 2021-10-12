Supreme Court maintains two years service suspension of police officer involved in theft, street crime

The Supreme Court on Tuesday grilled the Punjab Police and the prosecution and maintained the decision to suspend the service of a Lahore police officer involved in theft and street crime for two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday grilled the Punjab Police and the prosecution and maintained the decision to suspend the service of a Lahore police officer involved in theft and street crime for two years.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked how many cases were registered against police official Shahid Nazir.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that there were total 18 cases while eight were mentioned in the charge sheet.

He said that cases against Shahid Nazir were disposed of as plaintiff did not appear.

He said that mobile phones, cash and jewelery were recovered from the policeman. Shahid Nazir was also involved in theft and purse snatching, he added.

The Chief Justice asked why Punjab Police did not contact the plaintiffs. The duty of the police was to protect the plaintiffs and restore the cases, he added.

He said that the police was not interested in registering cases against their colleague.

The Additional Advocate General said that the department fired but the service tribunal reduced the sentence and suspended the service for two years.