Supreme Court Moved Against Export Of Fruit, Vegetables

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

Supreme Court moved against export of fruit, vegetables

A petition had been moved to Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday seeking a ban on export of fruit and vegetables from the country in wake of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A petition had been moved to Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday seeking a ban on export of fruit and vegetables from the country in wake of Covid-19.

The petition stated that the fruit and vegetables were being sold against exorbitant price due to lock down and export of these items to the other countries.

It further stated that the treatment of coronavirus disease was only a strong immune system in a human body that could be increased by consuming fruit and vegetables.

The petition said that oranges were being sold against Rs250 around per dozen, adding that it was useful against this disease. It further said that it was not possible for the poor population of the country to buy fruit and vegetables while staying at home.

The petition prayed the court to impose a ban on export of these eatable items to make them accessible for the downtrodden against the cheaper rates in current circumstances.

