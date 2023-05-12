Supreme Court of Islamabad Releases Ex-Prime Minister Khan on Bail - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released on bail Imran Khan, former prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan's Dawn broadcaster reported on Friday.

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.

6 million) to the national exchequer. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release.

Khan's lawyers filed additional lawsuits during the hearing on Friday, in which they called on the Supreme Court of Islamabad to combine all the cases brought against the ex-prime minister and instruct the authorities to provide detailed information about the cases registered against him, according to the broadcaster.