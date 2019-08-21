UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Of Pakistan Adjourns Case Regarding Alleged Illegal Appointments In KPT For Two Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:19 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday sought cabinet notification regarding appointments and adjourned hearing of a case regarding alleged illegal appointments in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday sought cabinet notification regarding appointments and adjourned hearing of a case regarding alleged illegal appointments in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that the services of contractual employees were regularized on the direction of the then prime minister.

He said that his client received orders through the then Ports and Shipping minister Babar Ghouri. He said that the National Accountability Bureau had arrested his client in July 2018. In the past, appointments were made in KPT in this manner.

Justice Azmat Saeed observed that contractual employees were made permanent employees without any advertisement. He asked whether remaining people are second class citizens.

He remarked that after Anita Turab case, government employees are not bound to obey illegal orders.

