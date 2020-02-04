Supreme Court of Pakistan allows secretariat allowance for federal employees

The Supreme Court of Pakistan while accepting plea against Islamabad High Court decision has directed 20 percent increase on account of secretariat allowance for all federal government employees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) The Supreme Court of Pakistan while accepting plea against Islamabad High Court decision has directed 20 percent increase on account of secretariat allowance for all Federal government employees.A three-member bench, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir, conducted hearing of the case pretending Islamabad High Court decision against allowance.The federal employees' lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, during arguments, said secretariat allowance is only for the employees working in different ministries.

The allowance was not given the departments employees working under ministries, adding that how the government can discriminate between its employees.

The lawyer said that the division bench while accepting appeal Intra Court appeal had stopped approval for the allowance.The federal employees had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the IHC decision.

The court remarked that the government cannot discriminate between the government employees, adding that all secretariat employees will be illegible to get 20 percent allowance. The court null and avoid the IHC decision.