Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) approves plea for hearing against election tribunal decision

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has approved the plea for hearing against election tribunal decision in election petition pertaining to PB 21 Qilla Abdullah.Court has issued notices to Election Commission and respondents.SC took up the case for hearing on Thursday.

SC bench presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing.Abdul Kahar had filed a plea in the election tribunal.Counsel of petitioner said that election tribunal dismissed the plea due to non confirmation.Court has approved the plea for hearing against the decision of tribunal.Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked, "interpretation of electoral rules is necessary, we are issuing notice to ECP too and we will hear the case after holidays".