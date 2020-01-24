UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Of Pakistan (SCP) Dismisses Director Education KP Pleas After Being Over-dated

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) dismisses director education KP pleas after being over-dated

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has dismissed the pleas of director elementary education KPK in service meters upon the basis of being over-dated

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has dismissed the pleas of director elementary education KPK in service meters upon the basis of being over-dated.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, CJP remarked, "To give justification of delay due to lack of contacts between the institutions is not acceptable for the court, all officers intentionally do delay in court matters, and those who are in KPK government are running the system of government there in what manner? What treatment should I do for KPK government; this action is done by intention".

Additional advocate general informed that court that delay has been made intentionally in the cases pertaining to property and in this service meter, delay is made due to lack of contacts between the departments.Justice Ijaz-ul Ahsan observed, "It is the plan of action of KP government that most of their petitions are over-dated".Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked, "Here fine of Rs 5, 00,000 are being imposed on KP government.Court has directed Advocate general office to investigate the matter besides taking stern action against those responsible in the matter.Court has also dismissed the pleas upon the basis of being over-dated and ordered advocate general office to recover the money.

