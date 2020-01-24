Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) disposes of plea against NAB officials illegal power use

(@FahadShabbir)

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has heard the petition seeking investigation against NAB officials upon illegal use of powers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has heard the petition seeking investigation against NAB officials upon illegal use of powers.A two-member bench of SC, presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, "It is better that courts should not interfere in the process of investigation, If SC said of investigation then which court will do that?High Court had already said you to file plea in the NAB therefore it is better to take back the plea and file petition in the NAB.Counsel of petitioner took the plea that father of petitioner registered a complaint against retired SSP Niaz Khoso upon the issue of occupation of property and others.

He said when NAB started investigation upon the matter then petitioner was killed after being abducted.Niaz Khoso was also nominated in the murder case.He said after the killing of father of petitioner, NAB officials through connivance shifted the case to another province over which case was filed against NAB officials for investigation.He said suspect Niaz Khoso is the influential personality of Sindh and accused NAB director Altaf Bawany and Investigation officer Fayyaz Akbar that their dishonesty and connivance was included in the matter.Court has disposed of the matter upon the pray of petitioner to take back the case.