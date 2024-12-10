Supreme Court of Pakistan takes 2 steps towards digitalization of judicial system

The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan has introduced e-affidavit system and instant certified copies service at the SCP Lahore Registry aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and accessibility within the judicial system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan has introduced e-affidavit system and instant certified copies service at the SCP Lahore Registry aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and accessibility within the judicial system.

During his visit, the Registrar, SCP, Mr Salim Khan inaugurated the two initiatives. The E-Affidavit System represents a significant step toward the digital transformation of judicial procedures. This platform streamlines submission of affidavits, reducing delays and ensuring transparency in the filing process.

It is designed to simplify procedures for litigants and legal professionals, ultimately expediting the delivery of justice.

Additionally, utilizing the advanced Case Management System, the Supreme Court has made it possible for litigants and lawyers to instantly obtain certified copies of cases, whether pending or disposed of in Islamabad, directly from the Branch Registry Lahore.

This service removes the delays traditionally associated with document dispatch processes, significantly improving efficiency and convenience.