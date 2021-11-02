Supreme Court orders AAG Balochistan to settle financial matters of Nayab Umrani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) Balochistan to personally settle the financial affairs of Nayab Umrani.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Nayab Umrani.

Nayab Umrani had filed a petition in July 2018 wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015 in Sindh and Balochistan and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister Sanam Umrani who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers' murder case was also killed by the same people.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing Nayab Umrani said that her case was causing complications.

He asked how many members of her family were killed? Nayab replied that her mother, sister, brother and sister-in-law had been killed by stepbrothers.

Justice Sajjad said that the problem was that the murder case was still pending in the lower courts.

He said that the apex court could not order about a case which was under trial at Jacobabad sessions court.

He said that she could go wherever she wanted to record a statement. The Supreme Court could order the SP of the area concerned to provide protection, he added.

Nayab said that her sister was killed under police protection. She said that she was the only person of her family and if she visited Jacobabad she could also be murdered.

She pleaded the court to transfer the case to the Islamabad as she was the witness of her sister's murder.

Justice Bandial said that the apex court could order the Registrar Sindh High Court to arrange video link facility to record statement in Islamabad.

The court directed the Registrar Sindh High Court and Registrar Islamabad High Court to Submit reply regardingvideo link facility and adjourned hearing of the case for one month.