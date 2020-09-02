Supreme Court orders afforestation along rivers, canals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the federal and provincial governments for afforestation alongside of the rivers and canals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Federal and provincial governments for afforestation alongside of the rivers and canals.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case and ordered immediate planting of trees along rivers and canals.

During the course of proceedings, the court also barred cultivation of some land along the rivers.

The court also directed the federal and Sindh governments to submit time line regarding construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

The court also directed to complete the construction of the nai Gaj Dam soon.

The Chief Justice said that land along rivers could not be cultivated.

He said that tree buds should not be planted near rivers and canals.

He said that minimum six feet area should be protected by planting trees.

The court sought progress reports on tree planting from all governments within a month.

The Chief Justice observed that the climate change could lead to water shortages.

He asked was there no tree planting scheme along rivers and canals? The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the Punjab government had launched the billion tree tsunami project.

The Chief Justice remarked that the bench was discussing about forests along rivers and canals.

He said that Dalbergia sissoo, known commonly as North Indian rosewood, trees became extinct in Punjab.

He asked about the progress made for construction of nai gaj dam.

The Joint Secretary Water and Power said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had not yet approved PC-1 of the Nai Gaj Dam.

The Chief Justice remarked that the Nai Gaj Dam was mandatory for storing water.

The court observed that the federation and Sindh had agreed to build nai gaj dam.