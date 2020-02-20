Supreme Court orders appointment of recommended candidate by FPSC as senior registrar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Supreme Court, while declaring the decision of divisional bench of Baluchistan High Court null and void against recommendation of federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Baluchistan of appointment on the post of senior registrar of Bolan medical college and issued orders of appointment of recommended candidate FPSC as senior registrar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Supreme Court, while declaring the decision of divisional bench of Baluchistan High Court null and void against recommendation of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Baluchistan of appointment on the post of senior registrar of Bolan medical college and issued orders of appointment of recommended candidate FPSC as senior registrar.A three-member bench of Sc presided over by Chief Justice took up the pleas filed by affected candidate Wazir Ahmad of verdicts of FPSC Baluchistan and High Court.During the course of hearing, FPSC Baluchistan Chairman informed the court that commission after test and interview upon merit did recommendation of appointment of Wazir Ahmad as senior registrar Bolan Medical College.He said divisional bench of Baluchistan High Court in its verdict on Sep 19, 2019 has rejected the decision of commission and issued orders of appointment of a candidate who attained less marks in the interview and test upon the respective seat.

Wazir Ahmad who was declared eligible for the post by FPSC took the plea that opponent candidate secured less marks from him in the test and interview.After that FPSC had made a recommendation to appoint him as senior registrar Bolan Medical College.Baluchistan High Court without taking complete view of the facts issued orders of appointment of his opponent candidate Aslam Mengal as senior registrar.Counsel of Aslam Mengal took the plea that his client was more experienced than Wazir Ahmad and that FPSC did recommendation of appointment of Wazir Ahmad against the merit.The apex court remarked, "Both candidates did not fulfill the criteria for appointment on the seat of senior registrar Bolan Medical College, Baluchistan FPSC made what recommendation of appointment of candidate who secured high marks in written examination is right.Court while declaring the verdict of divisional bench of Baluchistan High Court null and void of appointment of Bolan Medical College disposed of the pleas.