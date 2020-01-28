Supreme Court orders cancellation of illegal allotment of forests land of in Sindh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Sindh government to cancel illegal allotment of forest's land in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Sindh government to cancel illegal allotment of forest's land in the province.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, resumed the hearing of case regarding the forest land in Sindh.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the forest department to acquire grabbed land and cancel all allotments in the Sindh province.

The court also directed the forests department to implement its orders and submit report in the court, besides seeking a satellite image of the forests land by the department.

During the hearing, the court hinted at summoning of Chief Minister SIndh as the Chief Justice remarked "Why not call Chief Minister Sindh in the case" adding whole the forests land in the province were in occupation.

The court said that ministers and MPAs had occupied government lands in Sukkur and the provincial government had turned a blind eyes towards it.

"Sindh has large number of forests lands measuring 5000 acre and the forests department employees are also involved in the land grabbing", it said.

The Chief Justice said that the Bahria Town also grabbed forest land. He asked whether Bahria Town was being established in Nawabshah? The counsel said that Bahria Town had been established on 3134 acres.

The Chief Justice asked was Bahria Town also on occupied land? He said that Bahria Town owner was acknowledging on tv that he was selling public land and added Sindh Government had closed its eyes.

The chief Justice asked the Sindh forest department official that whether he was a representative of Bahria Town? The counsel said that he was the Forest department representative. The Chief Justice asked the representative that why he was advocating for Bahria Town. People from thedepartment are also involved in illegal occupation of forest land, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two months.