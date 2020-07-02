UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Orders Confiscation Of Property Of Fugitive Accused Involved In Triple Murder

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:14 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered confiscation of the property of the fugitive accused involved in triple murder at Maher district Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered confiscation of the property of the fugitive accused involved in triple murder at Maher district Sindh.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Faisal Arab heard the case and directed the Sindh police to arrest the accused within six weeks and submit a report.

Justice Faisal Arab asked were the accused in Pakistan and why weren't they arrested? The DIG Sindh Police said that the police was waiting a reply from Balochistan government.He pleaded the court to direct the Frontier Corps to assist in the arrest of the accused.

The court directed the Frontier Corps to assist Sindh police in arresting the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

