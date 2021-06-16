UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Orders Demolition Of Newly Constructed Nasla Towers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:59 PM

Supreme Court orders demolition of newly constructed Nasla Towers

Chief Justice of Pakistan Wednesday ordered the authorities to demolish the newly constructed Nalsa Tower located at Shara-e-Quaideen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Wednesday ordered the authorities to demolish the newly constructed Nalsa Tower located at Shara-e-Quaideen.

Three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Aijaz ul Hassan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin at the Karachi Registry hearing case pertaining to encroachments, ordered demolition of Nasla Tower.

In his remarks, the CJP said Nasla tower was built on encroached land according to a report prepared by Commissioner Karachi.

CJP during the hearing said who authorized Sindhi Muslim Society to allot 380 square yards to the builder of Nasla Tower and Commissioner's report stated that Service Road was also encroached by the builder.

Rejecting the reply of builders' counsel, the bench ruled that building be demolished immediately.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shahra-e-Faisal and Shahra-e-Quaideen.

Supreme Court also ordered authorities to evacuate all the encroached government lands across the province and convert them into parks.

The court also asked the Sindh board of Revenue to computerize the record of lands in the province within three months time.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Road Muslim All Government Court

Recent Stories

Arab Information Ministers Council re-selects Duba ..

1 minute ago

Biden, Putin Hold Only One Expanded Bilateral Meet ..

2 minutes ago

20 years on, SCO sees fruitful journey behind, bri ..

2 minutes ago

US buying 200 mn more doses of Moderna Covid vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Chinese, Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani envoy presents FM Qureshi's letter on Ka ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.