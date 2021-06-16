Supreme Court orders demolition of newly constructed Nasla Towers

Chief Justice of Pakistan Wednesday ordered the authorities to demolish the newly constructed Nalsa Tower located at Shara-e-Quaideen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Wednesday ordered the authorities to demolish the newly constructed Nalsa Tower located at Shara-e-Quaideen.

Three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Aijaz ul Hassan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin at the Karachi Registry hearing case pertaining to encroachments, ordered demolition of Nasla Tower.

In his remarks, the CJP said Nasla tower was built on encroached land according to a report prepared by Commissioner Karachi.

CJP during the hearing said who authorized Sindhi Muslim Society to allot 380 square yards to the builder of Nasla Tower and Commissioner's report stated that Service Road was also encroached by the builder.

Rejecting the reply of builders' counsel, the bench ruled that building be demolished immediately.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shahra-e-Faisal and Shahra-e-Quaideen.

Supreme Court also ordered authorities to evacuate all the encroached government lands across the province and convert them into parks.

The court also asked the Sindh board of Revenue to computerize the record of lands in the province within three months time.