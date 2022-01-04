UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders Federal, Provincial Health Secretaries To Submit Reports On Breast Cancer

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial health secretaries to submit report on breast cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Federal and provincial health secretaries to submit report on breast cancer.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the suo moto notice case regarding increasing cases of breast cancer in the country.

During the course of proceedings, the court also summoned the Secretary Health Balochistan on next hearing.

The Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the KP government had allocated Rs 3 billion for breast cancer machinery and treatment. The PC-1 of the project had been completed, he added.

The Chief Justice said that governments prepared PC-1 and there was no implementation.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said that the real issue was human resources as governments buy machinery worth millions of rupees but no one knew about the use.

He said that there was not a single oncologist in Balochistan.

The Advocate General KP said that the KP government had started issuing health cards for the health facilities of the citizens.

Every citizen registered under the health card had been given the facility to get treatment up to Rs one million.

Upon this, the Chief Justice remarked that the government would had allocated five or six billion rupees so that people continue to mint money.

The Advocate General said that the governments accelerated work after suo moto notice of the apex court. The Chief Justice said that there was no work in the government sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that there should be a procedure for issuing of health cards. The Chief Justice said that there was no X-ray machine or oxygen system in the government hospitals of KP. He asked where were the billions of rupees of KP government spent? Justice Mandokhel asked where did Balochistan's health budget spent? No open heart surgery had been performed in Balochistan to date, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

