- Supreme Court orders for open court hearing of petition against issuance of production orders
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:01 PM
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered for an open court hearing of a petition against the issuance of production orders for detained members by the speakers of national and provincial assemblies
Justice Azmat Saeed heard the petition in chamber challenging issuance of production orders.
During the course of proceedings, Aftab Bajwa, counsel for the petitioner, said the issuance of a production order for a detained assembly member was interference in the court affairs as the court had ordered the judicial remand of the suspect.
He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to complete investigation from the assembly members detained on the charges of being involved in corruption because of production orders.