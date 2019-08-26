UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Orders For Open Court Hearing Of Petition Against Issuance Of Production Orders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:01 PM

Supreme Court orders for open court hearing of petition against issuance of production orders

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered for an open court hearing of a petition against the issuance of production orders for detained members by the speakers of national and provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday ordered for an open court hearing of a petition against the issuance of production orders for detained members by the speakers of national and provincial assemblies.

Justice Azmat Saeed heard the petition in chamber challenging issuance of production orders.

During the course of proceedings, Aftab Bajwa, counsel for the petitioner, said the issuance of a production order for a detained assembly member was interference in the court affairs as the court had ordered the judicial remand of the suspect.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to complete investigation from the assembly members detained on the charges of being involved in corruption because of production orders.

Justice Saeed then ordered for an open court hearing.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Chamber From Court

Recent Stories

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight medical completed, ..

33 minutes ago

Trump playing positive role in resolving Kashmir i ..

2 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. ..

2 minutes ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of Livestock Secto ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Discusses Security Challenges, Trade With Me ..

2 minutes ago

Australia look to Smith for Ashes revival

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.