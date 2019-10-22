UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Orders Govt To Complete Restoration Of WWF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:10 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the government to complete restoration of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the government to complete restoration of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that workers welfare officials should take steps to raise funds for provincial boards.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked why funds were not issued to provinces in terms of marriage and death grants. Death and marriage grants are an important issue, he added.

The Deputy Attorney General said that formation of Workers Welfare Fund was not completed yet. Two members of the WWF have yet to be appointed, he added.

The counsel for the petitioner said that government funding priorities have changed.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

