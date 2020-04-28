UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the government to regularise the service of Dr Mujahid Raza and merge him in the staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Dr Mujahid of PIMS on the issue of removing his name from the seniority list.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Federal government to pay two years dues to Mujahid Raza as he had not been allowed to work in PIMS during the period.

The counsel for a respondent alleged that Dr Mujahid's seniority was illegal.

The court, however, observed that the facts proved that the petitioner's appointment in PIMS was in accordance with the law. The services of other doctors in PIMS were regularized without the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, it added.

The court observed that the petitioner had served in PIMS for ten years, and his seniority would start from the date of taking charge.

