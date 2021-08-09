UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders Govt To Take Measures For Physical, Mental Health Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:32 PM

Supreme Court orders govt to take measures for physical, mental health of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to take concrete steps in context of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's physical and mental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to take concrete steps in context of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's physical and mental health.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan regarding freedom of movement.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that the court was informed that the government had imposed restrictions on the petitioner as asked to whom Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was legally allowed to meet? The court ordered the Additional Attorney General to submit report on permission for meetings with Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's family at next hearing.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Attorney General had met Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan a few days ago.

He said that many issues of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan had been resolved.

Advocate Taufeeq Asif counsel for Dr Qadeer said that his client wanted to present his case in court.

On this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Dr. Qadeer was pride for Pakistan and fundamental rights did not end with the consent of anyone.

He said that facilities should be given to Dr. Qadeer and he should be taken care of.

The counsel said that his client was under house arrest.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel to not narrate things that had nothing to do with reality.

Later, the court adjourned the case till the first week of September.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Sajjad Ali September Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Police arrests 12; liquor, drugs, illegal weapons ..

Police arrests 12; liquor, drugs, illegal weapons seized

41 seconds ago
 National Assembly refers two bills to committees

National Assembly refers two bills to committees

43 seconds ago
 Bangladesh dismiss Australia for their lowest T20 ..

Bangladesh dismiss Australia for their lowest T20 total of 62

44 seconds ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

45 seconds ago
 Swiss approve second Covid jab for young people

Swiss approve second Covid jab for young people

48 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check i ..

Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check inflation, hoarding in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.