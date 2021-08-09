Supreme Court orders govt to take measures for physical, mental health of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to take concrete steps in context of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's physical and mental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to take concrete steps in context of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's physical and mental health.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan regarding freedom of movement.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that the court was informed that the government had imposed restrictions on the petitioner as asked to whom Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was legally allowed to meet? The court ordered the Additional Attorney General to submit report on permission for meetings with Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's family at next hearing.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Attorney General had met Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan a few days ago.

He said that many issues of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan had been resolved.

Advocate Taufeeq Asif counsel for Dr Qadeer said that his client wanted to present his case in court.

On this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Dr. Qadeer was pride for Pakistan and fundamental rights did not end with the consent of anyone.

He said that facilities should be given to Dr. Qadeer and he should be taken care of.

The counsel said that his client was under house arrest.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel to not narrate things that had nothing to do with reality.

Later, the court adjourned the case till the first week of September.