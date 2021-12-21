UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders KP Govt To Complete Construction Of Earthquake-affected Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:47 PM

Supreme Court orders KP govt to complete construction of earthquake-affected schools

Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to complete construction of all earthquake-affected schools in six months and submit report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to complete construction of all earthquake-affected schools in six months and submit report.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo moto action regarding dilapidated condition of Government Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the course of proceedings, the court also directed the chairman Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to appear in person at the next hearing.

KP government lawyer argued that construction of 244 earthquake-affected schools had been completed.

He said that the 70 percent construction of all earthquake-affected schools completed.

Supreme Court had given time for construction of earthquake-affected schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August this year, he added.

He said that construction work in the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completely closed during the winter.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked the lawyer of KP government to give a deadline as to when all the schools would be completed and fully operational. On which the lawyer KPK pleaded the court to grant two months time after March 2022 to complete the construction of schools.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that if the report of completion of construction of schools affected by the earthquake was not submitted after six months, there would be contempt of court proceedings.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for six months.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Earthquake Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March August All Government Court

Recent Stories

Model Courts dispose of 259 cases

Model Courts dispose of 259 cases

3 minutes ago
 RWU to open tenders of vehicles, IT Equipment and ..

RWU to open tenders of vehicles, IT Equipment and Software on Dec 23

3 minutes ago
 US Not Ready to Publicly Discuss Possible Changes ..

US Not Ready to Publicly Discuss Possible Changes in Troop Deployment in Europe ..

3 minutes ago
 Decision on Northern Irish Protocol Needs to be Ma ..

Decision on Northern Irish Protocol Needs to be Made in 2022 - Truss

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes UN Nudge Opposition to Compromise in ..

Russia Hopes UN Nudge Opposition to Compromise in Syrian Constitutional Committe ..

6 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy being formulated to promote ..

Comprehensive strategy being formulated to promote sports: SACM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.