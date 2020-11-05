Supreme Court orders petitioning foreign students to pay fees fixed during admission

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the petitioning foreign students to deposit fee in medical colleges fixed at the time of admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the petitioning foreign students to deposit fee in medical colleges fixed at the time of admission.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding fee of foreign students in medical colleges.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that action would be taken against students who did not deposit fees. The court also sought details of affected students from medical colleges across Punjab.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that students were admitted on self-financing in medical colleges prior to 2015. Admission policy on merit was adopted after 2015, he added.

He said that the rules for self-financing were the same for foreigners and local Pakistanis prior to 2015.

He said that the petitioning students challenged the fees in the courts after the 2015 policy came into force.

He said that the students had not yet submitted their full fee as only affidavits had been submitted by the students.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that students completed their education but did not deposit their fees.

The counsel for the students said that foreign students were asked to pay fees in Dollars. He said that there was a big difference between the current and then Dollar exchange rates.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that students were nominated for admission to medical colleges by the Higher Education Commission instead of merit. He said that HEC did not provide any record of students to medical colleges.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.