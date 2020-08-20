UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Orders Planning Division To Submit Railways Restructuring Plan

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:39 PM

Supreme Court orders Planning Division to submit railways restructuring plan

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Planning Division to submit restructuring plan of Pakistan Railways in four weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Planning Division to submit restructuring plan of Pakistan Railways in four weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought progress report on Karachi Circular Railway from the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways.

The chief justice said the Karachi-Hyderabad bridge could collapse at any time while the bridge established in the British era at Kotri was still in good condition. He said there was no bridge on the Indus River.

He said the Ayub Bridge built in Ayub Khan's period was the only beautiful bridge.

After the Ayub Bridge, all the bridges built in the country were not up to the mark, he added.

He directed that the Railways should build good bridges for Main Line One (ML-1) project. The railways secretary told the court that state-of-the-art bridges would be constructed at the ML-1 project.The ML-1's Package One would be completed in three years, he added.

On this, the chief justice said three years were too much time as Chinese could lay the railway line in months.

He said if funds were available, the project would not take to much time to its completion. Laying a track of 1,800 km was not difficult for China, he added.

The commissioner Karachi said a tender was issued for fencing of railway stations in Karachi.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing for four weeks.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court China Progress Kotri All From Government Court

Recent Stories

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs strict action against illegal ..

40 seconds ago

Gold price declines Rs2500, sold at Rs117,500 per ..

41 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives, infects 321 others i ..

43 seconds ago

South Korean President Calls on Churches to Become ..

44 seconds ago

India study suggests millions more may have caught ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.