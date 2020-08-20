Supreme Court orders Planning Division to submit railways restructuring plan

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Planning Division to submit restructuring plan of Pakistan Railways in four weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Planning Division to submit restructuring plan of Pakistan Railways in four weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought progress report on Karachi Circular Railway from the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways.

The chief justice said the Karachi-Hyderabad bridge could collapse at any time while the bridge established in the British era at Kotri was still in good condition. He said there was no bridge on the Indus River.

He said the Ayub Bridge built in Ayub Khan's period was the only beautiful bridge.

After the Ayub Bridge, all the bridges built in the country were not up to the mark, he added.

He directed that the Railways should build good bridges for Main Line One (ML-1) project. The railways secretary told the court that state-of-the-art bridges would be constructed at the ML-1 project.The ML-1's Package One would be completed in three years, he added.

On this, the chief justice said three years were too much time as Chinese could lay the railway line in months.

He said if funds were available, the project would not take to much time to its completion. Laying a track of 1,800 km was not difficult for China, he added.

The commissioner Karachi said a tender was issued for fencing of railway stations in Karachi.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing for four weeks.