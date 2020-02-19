UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Orders Railways For Providing Record To Audit Authorities Within One Month

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of the implementation case of railway golf club for a month and ordered the railway officials to submit all the records with audit officials

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of the implementation case of railway golf club for a month and ordered the railway officials to submit all the records with audit officials.The case was heard on Wednesday by a 3 member bench headed by Justice Omar Atta Bandiyal.

During the hearing counsel of petition has told to court that everything is destroyed in the golf club including restaurant, the cinema is closed from several months, new members are being added by cancelling the membership of old member and the railway officials did not even provide the records for audit.

On this note the railway lawyer has said that new members are not being added while the honorable membership of some people were been cancelled, other things including restaurant are being repaired and the international tender will also be finished till April.Justice Ajaz-ul-Hassan remarked on the occasion that railway officials has to prepared the management accounts soon and has to provide the records to audit officials and until the new experienced team arrives the railway must take care of the management.The Court adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.

