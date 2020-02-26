Supreme Court orders release of convicted in blasphemy case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to release of convicted Saqlain in blasphemy case over completion of his sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to release of convicted Saqlain in blasphemy case over completion of his sentence.

The accused Saqlain was arrested in 2015 from Faisalabad for posting a controversial post about the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) on Facebook.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that no one had the right to write or on Facebook against any person. Nothing about the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) could be tolerated, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that the Facebook post was not shared by his client's account.

He said that the mobile phone recovered from his client had a different cellular company SIM while the mobile that was reported in the forensic had another cellular company SIM.

The mobile phones were also different, he added.

He alleged that nowadays, people also created fake accounts and his client's fake account was also created.

He said that the trial court had sentenced his client to prison with a fine.

He pleaded the court to waive the fine amount.

To which, Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin said that the state fed the accused five years and asked the accused to pay fine.

A case was registered in Faisalabad against Saqlain over posting of a blasphemous content on Facebook.

The Lahore High Court also upheld the conviction of the accused.

The court had issued release orders on completion of the sentence.

The court dismissed accused lawyer's plea to waive fine.