Supreme Court orders secretary to devise SOPs for sealing of restaurants by PFA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered provincial secretary Food to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for sealing of restaurants and food shops by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The court observed that it was an important matter and such SOPs should be prepared, which also consider the stake of the people working for their livelihood. The court directed the secretary to submit the SOPs on the next date of hearing, February 2.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik passed the orders while hearing an appeal filed by Messrs Lung Fung Restaurant challenging the method of sealing of restaurants and shops by the PFA. The bench heard the matter at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

Secretary Food Shehryar Sultan and PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali appeared before the bench at the start of proceedings, in response to court directions.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik addressed the secretary and remarked that he was summoned as it was an important matter. He observed that the law gave protection to the business of every citizen and questioned that under what law, the petitioner-restaurant was sealed.

To which, PFA's counsel Mian Iftikhar Ahmad submitted that the action was taken against the restaurants over substandard food items and lack of proper cleanliness as per PFA regulations.

At this, Justice Malik questioned where it was written in the regulation that the restaurant should be sealed over minor improper cleanliness. If business premises were sealed over minor issues, including the cleanliness, then it closed the livelihood of the persons concerned temporarily, he added.

Justice Malik addressed the secretary Food and observed that SOPs should be devised after considering all aspects. He observed that field food officers were misusing the powers and sought the name of the secretary and other officers posted at time of sealing of the petitioner - restaurant. Why not fine be imposed over loss of the restaurant to officers and responsible, he questioned.

At this stage, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, another member of the bench, observed that the court would support, if action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter till February 2 and sought SOPs from the secretary by the next date of hearing.

The petitioner had stated that the PFA illegally sealed Lung Fung restaurant and others whereas no method was available for de-sealing. The petitioner submitted that PFA officers used their vast powers unjustly which was causing damage to businessmen. The court had been requested to set aside the high court orders and direct for devising methods for sealing of the food points.