Supreme Court orders service regularisation of FBR employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR's) appeal and ordered regularisation of employee Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The court maintained the high court's order and rejected the appeal of the department.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by FBR Intelligence Department's employee Muhammad Aslam Khan seeking regularisation of his service.

During the course of proceedings, the court bserved that another employee Mansoor Ali had been working on acting charge for the last 11 years. He was the given acting charge in 2007 and had not got any promotion for that reason.

Addressing the FBR counsel, the chief justice asked if the department had rules then why not any taken was taken according to them.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether it was fair that a person had been working on acting charge for 13 years.

The FBR counsel replied that the employee was working on acting charge according to the law.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for employee Aslam Khan, said his client was recruited in 2007 and since then he had been working on acting charge in the Intelligence Department FBR, while his junior had been promoted.

The FBR counsel said Aslam Khan was appointed against 10 percent quota.

Justice Ijaz observed that Aslam Khan was senior than Mansoor.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the departmental appeal and ordered regularization of the employee Muhammad Aslam Khan.