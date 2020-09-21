UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Orders Service Regularisation Of FBR Employee

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Supreme Court orders service regularisation of FBR employee

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR's) appeal and ordered regularisation of employee Muhammad Aslam Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR's) appeal and ordered regularisation of employee Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The court maintained the high court's order and rejected the appeal of the department.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by FBR Intelligence Department's employee Muhammad Aslam Khan seeking regularisation of his service.

During the course of proceedings, the court bserved that another employee Mansoor Ali had been working on acting charge for the last 11 years. He was the given acting charge in 2007 and had not got any promotion for that reason.

Addressing the FBR counsel, the chief justice asked if the department had rules then why not any taken was taken according to them.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether it was fair that a person had been working on acting charge for 13 years.

The FBR counsel replied that the employee was working on acting charge according to the law.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for employee Aslam Khan, said his client was recruited in 2007 and since then he had been working on acting charge in the Intelligence Department FBR, while his junior had been promoted.

The FBR counsel said Aslam Khan was appointed against 10 percent quota.

Justice Ijaz observed that Aslam Khan was senior than Mansoor.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the departmental appeal and ordered regularization of the employee Muhammad Aslam Khan.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court FBR Arab Court Employment

Recent Stories

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

5 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

5 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

34 minutes ago

TECNO’s has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in P ..

43 minutes ago

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

50 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. Says New York City, Portland, Sea ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.