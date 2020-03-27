Supreme Court orders to count termination tenure of 1995 sacked teachers of KPK for only pension benefit

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered to 'only add the termination time of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's PTC's teachers' in their service tenure so that they could receive the pension benefit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered to 'only add the termination time of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's PTC's teachers' in their service tenure so that they could receive the pension benefit.

The bench, however, termed that the teachers would not entitle to receive salaries of their termination time rather service time would be counted just for pension benefits.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan conducted hearing on an appeal of KPK education department against Peshawar High Court's (PHC) decision to give all financial benefits to 1995 sacked teachers of KPK.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioners' lawyer pleaded before the bench that different teachers were recruited in 1995 in KPK Education Department but the same were terminated in 1997 while declaring the recruitment as political.

The KPK government's counsel argued that the service tribunal had ordered to give all financial benefits to the employees at the time of their restoration. He said that several employees had been retired after restoration of their services.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the salary was used to be paid against performing official duties by the employees in respective department. It was wrong if the service tribunal had ordered to give all financial benefits to the sacked employees, he observed.

He remarked that the termination tenure of the employees would be counted only for the pension benefits.

These persons were not entitled for the salary of the period during which they didn't work.

Meanwhile, the same bench served notices to respondents on another appeal of KP government challenging the verdict of PHC to give incentives to the employees of Bajor Public school equal to the government employees.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed noted that this appeal was moved 122 day late like others KPK cases and remarked that the top court had adopted the strict stance against the time bar petitions. He remarked that no action was used to be taken against the people responsible for filing time bar cases by the government.

The chief justice asked the KPK lawyer that his department had to tell the reason that why this appeal was filed late. The KPK lawyer pleaded that this case was related to the public interest, adding that employees of other agencies would also claim for the benefits if PHC's decision was upheld.

The lawyer said that these all recruitment were made by political agent of Bajor through his own funds. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that even the government's development funds used to end in only payments of salaries.

The chief justice observed that the KPK government was not able to meet the employees salaries within its current budget. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the bench was not being given assistance in this case and asked the KPK lawyer to come on next hearing with proper preparation.

The hearing of the case adjourned for indefinite time.