Supreme Court orders to establish committee on formal procedures for setting up law colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to number of law colleges and standard of law education till after Eid-ul-Fitr and ordered formation of standing committee.

The apex court had directed the Ministry of Law and the Federal Government to assist in setting up the Standing Committee, adding that lawyers and experts should be included in the standing committee. The Standing Committee should formulate rules and regulations regarding the quality of law colleges in the country, he added.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali shah heard the case regarding mushroom growth of law colleges in the country. Advocate Zafar Iqbal and others had approached the Supreme Court regarding the number of law colleges and substandard education.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Supreme Court could not issue an order in every minor administrative matter, it was a time of specialization and transparency, a painstaking and impartial committee should decide on the number and quality of law colleges.

He said that the law minister should help in setting up the committee in consultation with the bar councils. Law colleges built in small rooms would not be allowed to function, he added.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon said that he would personally consult the Federal Minister for Law on the matter. He said that criticism against judiciary was everywhere in the society but the court had patiently endured the pain.

On this occasion, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, while addressing Ahsan Bhoon, remarked that while someone was part of the system, some people were supporting and some were against. He said that who knew better than the court that how to withstand criticism in spite of good intentions, no matter the truth prevailed.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that it would be better if the politics of the bar did not affect the quality of education in law.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the petition regarding law colleges in the Pakistan Bar Council had been pending for years.

He said that the current law minister himself was part of the Pakistan Bar Council and asked how could a committee be formed impartially?