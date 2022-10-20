Supreme Court orders to file contempt of court petition against Punjab Govt for not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to file a contempt of court petition against the Punjab Government for not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case pertaining to not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Mian Ahmed Mehmood argued that the Multan administration did not provide facilities to the club despite assurances in the court. Shesh Mahal Club Multan was transferred to Chenab Club on court orders, he added.

He said that the administration had assured the court to provide all the facilities of Shesh Mahal Club in Chenab Club. Despite the promise of six months, years had passed but still tennis court, squash court and swimming pool facilities had not been provided, he added.

He said that all these facilities were for children, but the management was not providing these facilities to children in the club.

The court disposed of the petition by directing the petitioner's lawyer to file a contempt of court petition.