UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Orders To File Contempt Of Court Petition Against Punjab Govt For Not Providing Facilities To Chenab Club Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Supreme Court orders to file contempt of court petition against Punjab Govt for not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to file a contempt of court petition against the Punjab Government for not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to file a contempt of court petition against the Punjab Government for not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case pertaining to not providing facilities to Chenab Club Multan.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Mian Ahmed Mehmood argued that the Multan administration did not provide facilities to the club despite assurances in the court. Shesh Mahal Club Multan was transferred to Chenab Club on court orders, he added.

He said that the administration had assured the court to provide all the facilities of Shesh Mahal Club in Chenab Club. Despite the promise of six months, years had passed but still tennis court, squash court and swimming pool facilities had not been provided, he added.

He said that all these facilities were for children, but the management was not providing these facilities to children in the club.

The court disposed of the petition by directing the petitioner's lawyer to file a contempt of court petition.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Multan Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Government Of Punjab All Court

Recent Stories

STEM education to produce future entrepreneurs: CS ..

STEM education to produce future entrepreneurs: CS GB

2 minutes ago
 105 km rail track for Thar coal's countrywide tran ..

105 km rail track for Thar coal's countrywide transportation to be laid by March ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Not Ruling Out Renewed Cooperati ..

NATO Deputy Chief Not Ruling Out Renewed Cooperation With Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Trump Says Danchenko Acquittal Shows 'Disgraceful' ..

Trump Says Danchenko Acquittal Shows 'Disgraceful' Nature of US Justice System

2 minutes ago
 Ameer Muqam lambastes Imran Khan for his policy of ..

Ameer Muqam lambastes Imran Khan for his policy of deceiving, misleading people

12 minutes ago
 Upcoming COP-27 ideal platform to raise climate fi ..

Upcoming COP-27 ideal platform to raise climate financing, loss & damage issues: ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.